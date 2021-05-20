Dry conditions continue, with hotter temperatures ahead

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Friday morning will start off cool and pleasant, with low temperatures in the upper 50s. Sunny skies will help temperatures to quickly warm into the upper 80s Friday afternoon. The N.C. mountains will be a little milder, with upper 40s in the morning, and upper 70s for the afternoon.
• Warm and sunny Friday afternoon with upper 80s
• Upper 80s to lower 90s this weekend
• 90s continue for next week, with minimal rain chances
Saturday will continue our warming trend, with upper 80s to near 90 degrees for the afternoon, with mostly sunny skies. Hotter temperatures are expected for Sunday, with high temperatures in the lower 90s, under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.
Hot temperatures will continue for next week, with morning temperatures in the upper 60s, and high temperatures in the low to mid 90s. The muggy conditions will become more of a factor for next week, with dew points expected to rise into the 60s.
An isolated shower or storm is possible next week, yet overall dry conditions persist.
The latest update from the U.S. Drought Monitor continues to show drying conditions across the Carolinas. The WBTV eastern viewing area is classified as “abnormally dry,” with a “moderate drought” for the coastal Carolinas.
In the tropics, we are monitoring a system to the east-northeast of Bermuda, that could take on more tropical characteristics. The first name of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season is Ana.
Have a wonderful Friday and weekend ahead!
- Meteorologist Jason Myers
