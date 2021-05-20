CMS: Masks still required in schools, no changes to graduation capacity restrictions

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools officials confirmed Thursday the district is still requiring face coverings in schools and that graduation capacity restrictions will remain in place.
The announcement comes just six days after Gov. Roy Cooper lifted all mandatory capacity and gathering limits, social distancing requirements, and most mandatory mask requirements. The move, effective on May 14, means that in most settings indoors or outdoors, the state will no longer require you to wear a mask or be socially distant.
However, Cooper said there will continue to be a mandatory indoor mask requirement on public transportation, in child care, in schools, in prisons and in certain public health settings.
CMS said Thursday that in light of Cooper’s changes to the face coverings order and venue capacity restrictions, the district wanted to clarify what it means for Charlotte schools, releasing the following points:
- Gov. Cooper’s update on face coverings continues to require all adults and students to wear face coverings indoors in school facilities.
- Face coverings are required indoors for ALL staff, students and guests in CMS facilities, including schools, central office and administration buildings, and are required on CMS transportation at all times, unless an exception applies.
- Face coverings are no longer required outdoors, but they may be worn if individuals are more comfortable doing so.
- Face coverings are required for students and staff during CMS graduation ceremonies at off-site venues, including Bojangles’ Coliseum, Ovens Auditorium and the Charlotte Convention Center. Families and guests attending graduation will be expected to follow the venue’s safety protocols and policies. CMS strongly encourages families and guests to wear face coverings.
- CMS is not changing capacity restrictions for graduation ceremonies (limit of 4 guests) and end-of-year activities such as arts performances (limit of 1-2 guests).
- Principals and school staff are focused on End-of-Year testing and finishing the school year strong. There is insufficient time for making attendance and event capacity adjustments as we complete this important work.
- Graduation ceremonies begin in less than one week. Graduation venues have hired staff for such roles as security and set up/take down and have communicated that there is not sufficient time to make changes to staffing and other logistical plans.
In April, CMS confirmed they will have in-person graduation ceremonies for the class of 2021. The district said that because of COVID-19 safety protocols and social-distancing requirements, they would limit each graduate to two guests.
All ceremonies will be livestreamed for remote viewing.
Ceremonies will be held at Bojangles Coliseum, Ovens Auditorium and the Charlotte Convention Center.
Last year, because of the pandemic, graduation ceremonies were held either virtually or with a drive-through parade.
CMS also announced on Wednesday the district would be hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinics for students and community members age 12 years and older the weekend of May 22 and 23.
The community effort involves Atrium Health, Novant Health, the county health department and StarMed, among others.
All the clinics have a walk-in option, or you can schedule an appointment through the provider for that site. They clinics begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, except for South Mecklenburg High, which opens an hour earlier. Appointments can also be made by calling 980-314-9400.
