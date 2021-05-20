Chewy bringing 200+ jobs to Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Digital pet retailer Chewy is bringing more than 200 new jobs to Salisbury.
The company announced Thursday they are hiring for a mix of full and part time positions through various shifts at the fulfilment center at 255 Front Creek Road.
Employees can earn up to an extra $2 an hour for full time wages, up to $20 an hour depending on the shift and role, referral bonuses of $500, sign on bonuses of $250, temporary overtime incentives of up to $500 in addition to overtime pay through June 5, and opportunities for growth and promotions.
On-the-spot interviews will take place 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Folks can also apply online at chewy.com/jobs.
