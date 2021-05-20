Body found in Chester Co. identified as husband of woman charged in chase involving murder suspect

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A body found in Chester County has been identified by officials as the husband of a woman arrested during a traffic stop involving Tyler Terry, a murder suspect at the center of a days-long manhunt.
Deputies and SLED officers found Eugene Simpson’s body in a ditch Wednesday night off Stroud Road near Old Richburg Road in Great Falls. Simpson was reported missing in early May. The coroner is ruling Simpson’s death a homicide.
Simpson’s wife, Adrienne Simpson, was arrested in Chester County for her involvement in a traffic stop with Tyler Terry.
The coroner says he is preparing to do an autopsy to find out how Eugene Simpson died.
The search continues for Terry, a murder suspect accused of shooting at deputies during a chase in Chester County. Terry was apparently spotted in Chester County Thursday morning.
“There has been a confirmed sighting of Terry between the area of Fishing Creek on Hwy 9 and the ATI (formerly referring to Allvac plant),” the Chester County Sheriff’s Office tweeted Thursday around 7:35 a.m. “He is to considered be considered armed and dangerous. All residents in the area are encouraged to remain inside, lock their doors, remove firearms from vehicles and ensure your vehicles are locked, and report suspicious activity to 911 immediately.”
Crimestoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to Terry’s arrest.
