Atlantic low pressure system could become Sub-Tropical Storm Ana this week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A robust area of low-pressure in the central Atlantic Ocean could become the first named of the storm of the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane as it strengthens by the hour.
The first name of the list this year is Ana.
The non-tropical low-pressure system is located about 800 miles east of Bermuda, and is expected to develop gale-force winds later
Today, while it moves generally northward, according to the National Hurricane Center.
The low is then forecast to move westward and southwestward over warmer waters tonight and Friday, and it will likely become a subtropical cyclone near and to the northeast of Bermuda on Friday. The system is expected to move toward the north and northeast into a more hostile environment by late Sunday into Monday.
While little to no impact is expected along the interior U.S. East Coast, swells generated by the system will increase in the risk for rip currents along the Carolinas’ coast and the up northeastern coastal corridor this weekend into early next week.
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
