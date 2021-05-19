33-year-old woman shot and killed outside Rowan County home

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 33-year-old woman was shot in the driveway of a home on Gheen Road in Rowan County on Tuesday night. April Elesha Whitley of Campbell Road in Woodleaf died after being taken to the hospital.
Deputies say that Whitley and at least two other men had pulled into the driveway of the home at 1270 Gheen Road just after 10:30 pm. As they got out of the car, another car pulled up and someone started shooting, striking Whitley.
Whitley and one of the men in the car with her managed to get inside the house. Whitley was then carried across to the street where an ambulance from Rowan County Emergency Services was assisting a resident on an unrelated medical call. The ambulance took Whitley to the hospital.
Investigators have been working through the night to try to identify suspects. Any with information is asked to contact the Rowan Sheriff’s Office at 704-216-8700, or Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.
On February 9, 2018, 21-year-old Gregory Yarborough was shot multiple times at the same house. 22-year-old Taedrin Sanders was charged with murder in that case. The house has also been the site of drug arrests.
