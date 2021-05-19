Temps going up, rain changes staying down

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Clouds will thin today allowing for a lot more sunshine for the afternoon hours with seasonal readings topping out in the lower 80s.
Mostly clear and mild readings in the upper 50s are forecast tonight.
The warming trend continues to build for Thursday and Friday, with afternoon readings in mid to upper 80s and plenty of sunshine to go around.
- More sunshine forecast today
- Temperatures on the rise
- Rain chances remaining low
The weekend will likely bring our first jump into the lower 90s as a stubborn ridge of high pressure continues to build across the South. There’ll likely be enough humidity to go around as well, so a stray, pop-up afternoon/evening thundershowers appears possible, but not likely.
In fact, as temperatures rise going into the weekend and rain chance remains low, the ground – your lawn and garden – will continue to dry out, so you’ll need to grab the hose or turn on the sprinklers.
The first fling with 90° later this week - arguably the unofficial start to the summer season - is actually right on target for the Piedmont, as this week typically brings the first 90° in Charlotte, based on records dating back to the 1870s.
The first official day of summer is on June 20th, 2021, which also happens to be Father’s Day.
Hope you have a day!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
