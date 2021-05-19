Temperatures going up - and the humidity isn’t far behind

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It may only be late May but 90s are already fair game!
Here’s what we’re watching at the moment:
- 80s for the rest of the week
- 90s over the weekend
- Rain chances will be slim!
The high pressure system currently in place over the eastern US isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. The result will be increasing temperatures and very little rain.
Tonight will be mild with a low in the upper 50s. On Thursday we will climb back to the mid 80s. We will stay there through Friday. Rain chances stand at almost zero.
The weekend... if you’re making outdoor plans, get ready for the heat! For now, both days should stay, dry so rain won’t be a problem - but you might not mind if it did. On Saturday, highs will reach the upper 80s. On Sunday we will reach the low 90s.
The humidity will start to climb a tad on Saturday, but it will be a bit more noticeable on Sunday.
Next week looks downright hot! Highs will soar to the mid 90s through the first part of the week. Rain chances will be hard to come by. The humidity will increase by then too. It will feel much like summer as we get ready to head closer to Memorial Day weekend (the unofficial start to summer).
Make it a great evening!
- Meteorologist Leigh Brock
