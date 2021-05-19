Rowan-Salisbury Schools names Principal and Teacher of the Year

Dr. Tony B. Watlington, Sr., superintendent of Rowan-Salisbury Schools (RSS) made the announcement, assisted by Sally Schultz, the RSS 2020-2021 Teacher of the Year. With the title of Teacher of the Year, Parker will receive a plaque from Rowan County Chamber of Commerce, $1,000 from Rowan Partners for Education, a round of golf for four players at the Country Club of Salisbury, a week at North Carolina Center for the Advancement of Teaching (NCCAT) plus $250 for his classroom funded by the Phillip J. Kirk Endowed Scholarship, and several other gifts from local business and community partners. Parker may receive additional gifts in the upcoming weeks.