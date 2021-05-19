Rowan EDC: Poverty dropping, wages increasing in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNT, N.C. (WBTV) - From the Rowan EDC: According to U.S. Census data, poverty in Rowan County continues to decline while wages continue to increase.
Rowan’s 2019 poverty rate was estimated to be 13.9 percent, more than two percent lower than the 16.3 percent estimate in 2018. Rowan’s poverty level has dropped in seven of the last nine years since the highwater mark of 20.1 percent in 2010. That marked a decrease of 14.7 percent in just one year, and 30.8% over the decade.
Wages in Rowan County have also increased steadily since the start of the decade. The average household income was $38,658 in 2010. By 2019, that number had increased 34.6 percent to an average of $52,051, more than $5,000 higher than the previous year.
Over the past fiscal year at the Rowan EDC, the goal for hourly wages for new jobs created in Rowan County was $15.86 per hour. Instead, new positions have averaged a pay rate of $19.45 for a total new payroll amount of $11.8 million. These dollars are then distributed multiple times throughout the community as consumers buy goods and services.
Rowan County also has the 12th-highest private sector wages out of the 100 counties in North Carolina, per the NC Chamber of Commerce.
”Our pillars at the Rowan EDC are to increase prosperity, reduce poverty and improve quality of life. It’s rewarding to see that we’ve been on the right track for several years,” said Rod Crider, Rowan EDC President. “There is still plenty of room for growth and we look forward to continuing to work with our employers and our workforce to keep moving in the right direction.”
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.