Rowan deputy spots wanted fugitive riding in car, makes the arrest

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman with outstanding warrants for a number of drug-related charges was arrested after a Rowan County Sheriff’s deputy spotted her riding in a car.
On Tuesday members of the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office Crime Reduction Unit (CRU) saw Mary Madeline Phillips, 47, riding in a car on Highway 29. Deputies made a traffic stop and arrested Phillips “without incident.”
Phillips was charged with two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, one count of possession of schedule 6 drugs, one count of possession of schedule 4 drugs, one count of drug possession with the intent to sell/deliver, and four counts of failure to appear in court. Bond was set at $42.500.
