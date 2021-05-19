Rock Hill High School remains on lockdown as search continues for ‘armed and extremely dangerous’ murder suspect

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - The search continues for an armed man accused in a previous murder and for shooting at deputies during a chase in Chester County may be in Rock Hill.
The York County Sheriff’s Office says they are searching for Tyler Donnett Terry in the area of Lesslie Highway and Firetower Road.
The manhunt has gone on for about 30 hours.
He is described as a Black male, wearing black clothes with no shoes.
The manhunt started late Monday and has continued into Wednesday.
A chase began when the car failed to stop. The chase lasted between 20 and 30 miles. Deputies said that during the pursuit, the suspect fired shots in the direction of deputies.
Some Rock Hill schools were locked down as law enforcement officers continued their massive search. Some schools had a controlled release.
According to Rock Hill Schools, Rock Hill High School and Clarendon Hills Middle School were locked down as a police presence was active in their area.
As of 4:15, Independence Elementary School and Clarendon Hills Middle School were released, but Rock Hill Middle School was still on lockdown.
Deputies say the “armed and dangerous man,” Tyler Donnett Terry, is on the run. Police said Wednesday that in addition to the Monday night incident, he is also wanted for murder in connection to the death of Thomas Durell Hardin that occurred on May 7 on Lowry Row in York.
The Chester County Sheriff’s Office says they will continue to search the Fishing Creek area of Highway 9. “We are maintaining a tight perimeter in our search for Tyler Terry,” deputies said Wednesday. Highway 9 is open with limitations.
Deputies asked residents in the area near Highway 9 and Sloan Road in Richburg to lock their doors and to call 911 if they see any suspicious activity. All Chester County Schools were also put on a two-hour delay Tuesday morning because of the situation.
Later on, officials said there was a recent sighting of the suspect in the Britt Lane and Ligon Road area of Richburg.
Law enforcement searched and will continue its presence in the Lewisville area.
The Lewisville Schools within the Chester County Schools operated on lockdown status Wednesday, which means all students and staff will remain inside. Other Chester County Schools operated on a regular schedule.
“The district has been in regular contact with law enforcement officials this evening,” the district said Tuesday. “Based on the latest information, they feel strongly that all Chester County Schools will be able to operate on a regular schedule tomorrow. We have also been advised of a continued law enforcement presence in the Lewisville area, however, we do not anticipate major interference with normal school activities.”
“Please know that our decisions are made based on the district’s priority to ensure that students and staff are safe in our schools,” the district said. “We will communicate updates to everyone throughout the day as needed.”
“This is an active scene and a dangerous scene,” deputies say.
The incident began around 11 p.m. Monday in the parking lot of a closed Bojangles’ on Edgeland Road at Highway 9 in Richburg, where deputies attempted to pull over a suspicious vehicle. A chase began when the car failed to stop. The chase lasted between 20 and 30 miles.
“Throughout the chase, the driver of the vehicle fired multiple shots at deputies, striking at least 2 vehicles,” the Chester County Sheriff’s Office says.
The passenger in the car, who deputies say is considered “armed and dangerous” has been identified by deputies as 26-year-old Tyler D. Terry.
“He fired multiple shots at my deputies,” the Chester County Sheriff said.
Photos shared by the sheriff show a bullet hole in a deputy’s vehicle.
The chase traveled from Highway 9 into Chester and from Highway 72 into York County, then down Highway 901 and back into Chester County. The car later crashed on Highway 9 between Sloan Road and Lewisville High School.
Deputies say a woman, identified only as the driver, is in custody but they are searching for the armed man in a wooded area.
“Due to police activity on Highway 9 near the Lewisville area, all Chester County Schools will be on a 2-hour delay this morning,” Chester County Schools tweeted, asking parents to monitor the districts social media pages for updates.
“Citizens in the area are encouraged to remain vigilant as the suspect is believed to be armed and dangerous,” deputies say.
The Chester County sheriff emphasized the seriousness of the situation and how close deputies came to being killed or seriously hurt.
“We’re going to be out here until we’ve exhausted all leads,” the sheriff said.
Terry is facing charges of murder, attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. The woman in custody faces a charge of failure to stop for blue lights.
Check back for updates on this developing story.
