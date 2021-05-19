Proposed Salisbury budget released, city manager expects $1.5 million surplus from current budget

City Council will hold a special budget work session on Wednesday, May 26, at 5:30 p.m. via Zoom. At the session, City Council will have the opportunity to discuss details of the proposed budget with the city manager. This meeting is open to the public and Zoom details will be posted on the city’s website at www.salisburync.gov. The meeting can also be viewed via the City’s livestream at www.salisburync.gov/webcast or the City’s Twitter account at https://twitter.com/CitySalisburyNC.