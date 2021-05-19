Kannapolis releases Summer concert and event series dates

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - From the City of Kannapolis: Discover Fun in Kannapolis returns this summer with an incredible lineup of great concerts, movies, and of course, fireworks. Events will be held from May to August. All events are free to the public.
Children 18 & under must be accompanied by a parent/guardian. You are welcome to bring your lawn chairs. No pets or smoking please. Food and drinks will be on sale in the parks during the events.
Village Park Concerts: 7 p.m. located at 700 West C Street
Saturday, June 19 Too Much Sylvia (fireworks)
Wednesday, June 30 Charlotte Symphony (fireworks)
Saturday, July 10 Uncle Kracker
Saturday, July 31 Plain White T’s
Saturday, August 7 Jo Dee Messina (fireworks)
Veterans Park - Thursdays on Main: 6 p.m. located at 119 N. Main Street
Thursday, May 27 Cassette Rewind
Thursday, June 10 Tim Clark Band
Thursday, July 8 Band of Oz
Thursday, August 12 The Embers
Village Park Movies: 8:45p.m. located at 700 West C Street
Friday, May 21 The Sandlot
Friday, June 4 Frozen 2
Friday, June 25 Jumanji: The Next Level
Friday, July 23 Toy Story 4
Friday, August 13 Avengers Endgame
You can also download the event schedule at www.kannapolisnc.gov or find it on the City’s Facebook, and Twitter, Instagram.
The City of Kannapolis Parks and Recreation staff will follow best practices regarding COVID-19 precautions facility. The CDC recommends that anyone who has not been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 should continue to wear a mask and maintain social distance.
