Kannapolis releases Summer concert and event series dates
Uncle Kracker will play in Kannapolis on July 10. (Source: unclekracker.com)
By David Whisenant | May 19, 2021 at 4:55 PM EDT - Updated May 19 at 4:55 PM

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - From the City of Kannapolis: Discover Fun in Kannapolis returns this summer with an incredible lineup of great concerts, movies, and of course, fireworks. Events will be held from May to August. All events are free to the public.

Children 18 & under must be accompanied by a parent/guardian. You are welcome to bring your lawn chairs. No pets or smoking please. Food and drinks will be on sale in the parks during the events.

Village Park Concerts: 7 p.m. located at 700 West C Street

Saturday, June 19                                      Too Much Sylvia (fireworks)

Wednesday, June 30                                   Charlotte Symphony (fireworks)

Saturday, July 10                                        Uncle Kracker

Saturday, July 31                                        Plain White T’s

Saturday, August 7                                     Jo Dee Messina (fireworks)

Veterans Park - Thursdays on Main: 6 p.m. located at 119 N. Main Street

Thursday, May 27                                        Cassette Rewind

Thursday, June 10                                      Tim Clark Band

Thursday, July 8                                          Band of Oz

Thursday, August 12                                    The Embers

Village Park Movies: 8:45p.m. located at 700 West C Street

Friday, May 21                                              The Sandlot

Friday, June 4                                               Frozen 2

Friday, June 25                                             Jumanji: The Next Level

Friday, July 23                                              Toy Story 4

Friday, August 13                                          Avengers Endgame

You can also download the event schedule at www.kannapolisnc.gov or find it on the City’s Facebook, and Twitter, Instagram.

The City of Kannapolis Parks and Recreation staff will follow best practices regarding COVID-19 precautions facility. The CDC recommends that anyone who has not been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 should continue to wear a mask and maintain social distance.

