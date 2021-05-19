Duke promoting Nina King to be next athletic director

Duke is promoting Nina King to become the school’s next athletic director.
The school announced King’s hiring Wednesday, King will become only the third Black woman working as an athletic director in the Power Five conferences.
King is currently a senior deputy athletic director for administration and legal affairs as well as chief of staff.
She has worked on the staff of retiring athletic director Kevin White at Duke since 2008. She will officially take over as athletic director Sept. 1.
King served as chairwoman last season of the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Committee that picks the tournament field.
