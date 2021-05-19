Driver seriously hurt in Huntersville crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was seriously hurt after a car struck a tree in Huntersville early Wednesday morning.
The crash happened around 2 a.m. on Hambright Road just west of Statesville Road. The driver was pinned, removed and taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to officials.
The Huntersville Fire Department tweeted pictures of the crash Wednesday morning, saying crews arrived to find a car with heavy damage crashed into a tree.
We’re working to learn more about what may have caused the crash.
