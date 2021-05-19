Crime Stoppers: Detectives hoping to identify man who robbed southwest Charlotte 7-Eleven

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are hoping the public can help them identify the man responsible for robbing a 7-Eleven in southwest Charlotte.
The incident happed Friday, May 14 around 2 a.m. at the 7-Eleven located at 9501 S. Tryon Street in southwest Charlotte. Surveillance video from the store shows a man wearing a hat and sunglasses enter the business. The video footage shows the man look around the business and look out to the store’s parking lot before approaching the front counter.
“He walked around to make sure no customers were out inside. He went to the front door, looked outside, made sure nobody was coming in,” said Detective Adrian Johnson with the CMPD Crime Stoppers.
The surveillance footage shows the man walk behind the front counter, pull out a gun, and point it at the clerk working behind the counter. Johnson said the suspect demanded that the clerk get him money.
“Any time a gun is involved, the probability that someone would be injured is very likely,” said Johnson.
The surveillance video shows the store clerk open two cash registers and pass the tills to the suspect. The man takes the tills and walks out of the store.
“The suspect left with both tills out of the register and went to possibly a nearby vehicle where he fled towards Westinghouse Blvd,” explained the detective.
The 7-Eleven is located right across the street from the CMPD’s Steele Creek Division headquarters. Johnson said he was not surprised that a suspect was willing to commit a crime so close to the CMPD building.
“We’re looking for a very bold individual,” said Johnson. “It’s directly across the street from the police station, but that doesn’t stop some people from committing crimes. Some people are very desperate.”
Johnson said the man appeared to have a beard and dreadlocks. He was wearing a long black, white and red striped shirt and a black UNC hat.
“It’s very important that we put this guy in jail. We don’t want anybody else to get violated like this while they’re at work again,” said the detective.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and they can receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.