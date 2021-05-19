CMPD, CFD headed to Elizabeth City to assist with possible protests over Andrew Brown Jr. decision

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WBTV/WITN) - Charlotte is sending members of its police and fire departments to Elizabeth City, N.C. to assist with any possible disturbances.
On Tuesday, District Attorney Andrew Womble, in Pasquotank County, announced that deputies who fatally shot Andrew Brown Jr. will not be charged and that the shooting was justified.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and Charlotte Fire Department received requests from Elizabeth City to provide support in case more protests should break out.
On April 21, Brown, a 42-year-old Black man, was shot and killed by a Pasquotank County deputies while law enforcement officers were serving drug-related search and arrest warrants on his Perry Street home in Elizabeth City.
The deadly shooting sparked protests across the state, and the nation, over police brutality.
On Tuesday, Womble said the results of the SBI investigation into the fatal Andrew Brown Jr was justified.
Womble said the three deputies involved will not be charged in the shooting.
**WARNING: VIDEO BELOW CONTAINS GRAPHIC CONTENT. VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED.
Womble said during Tuesday’s news conference, however, that Brown’s “actions caused three deputies to reasonably believe it was necessary to use deadly force to protect themselves and others.”
The district attorney said deputies clearly identified themselves to Brown, who refused orders to stop and drove his car directly at one of the officers.
Womble said during Tuesday’s news conference, however, that Brown’s “actions caused three deputies to reasonably believe it was necessary to use deadly force to protect themselves and others.”
The district attorney said deputies clearly identified themselves to Brown, who refused orders to stop and drove his car directly at one of the officers.
Womble played the video from multiple police body cameras during the news conference.
He said the first shot fired at Brown’s car went through the front windshield, not the back as was previously reported.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. WITN contributed to this report. All rights reserved.