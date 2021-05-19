Clinton College requiring vaccinations for on-campus students for fall semester

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Clinton College in Rock Hill has joined a growing number of campuses that will be requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for students on campus next semester.
President Dr. Lester A. McCorn made the announcement in a letter to the college community on Tuesday. He said their “ultimate concern is the safety and well-being of our entire community, especially our students.”
The plan for the fall 2021 semester is:
- In-person classes will be limited to students who live in the residential halls.
- Students in the residential halls will learn on a hybrid model, attending classes both in-person and virtually through Brightspace. These students must be fully vaccinated before arriving on campus in August.
- Commuter students will continue virtual learning through Brightspace
“Campus leadership reached this decision after assessing the state of the pandemic in South Carolina and evaluating the available space of classrooms and residential halls,” McCorn said. “Additional details of the reopening plan will be sent in the coming weeks and will be made available on the COVID-19 Reopening Plan section of the college website.”
DOCUMENT: Click here to read the entire letter
McCorn continued, “On behalf of the Clinton College leadership, thank you all for your patience as we know this time has been very difficult for many in our community – know that we are praying for you and we can’t wait to see many of you back on campus in the fall. It is our hope that the modified reopening of campus returns some normalcy as we push forward to serve as a beacon of light.”
The day before the Clinton College announcement, Johnson C. Smith University also announced it was requiring students to be fully-vaccinated before returning to class as well, joining Johnson & Wales.
