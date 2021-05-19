City of Concord welcomes Emma Sellers as Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Coordinator

Prior to joining the City of Concord, Sellers served as Director of Multicultural Affairs at Lenoir-Rhyne University. During her ten-year tenure as director, she worked with all divisions, across three campuses, to reach the university’s DEI goals. Sellers was instrumental in increasing the university’s recruitment and retention of minority faculty, staff, and students. Among her many professional accomplishments, Sellers is credited with creating inclusive classroom curriculum and establishing new DEI committees to review internal policies and ensure inclusive practices. She was named one of Greater Hickory Metro’s “Top 20 Under 40” and worked closely with community partners to develop new relationships between the university and underserved populations.