City of Concord welcomes Emma Sellers as Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Coordinator

City Manager Lloyd Payne is proud to announce and welcome Emma Sellers as the City of Concord's first Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Coordinator. Sellers will work with city leadership and community stakeholders to direct, coordinate, and implement programs and activities that establish DEI as a shared value across the organization and throughout the community.
“As our region and our city continues to become more diverse in its people and groups, being intentional about inclusion in our external and internal practices ensures that we will remain a viable city for our employees and our citizens,” said Sellers. “I look forward to working alongside city leaders to continue the work already being done for an inclusive community where everyone, regardless of their background, is a valued member of our community.”
Sellers will also serve as the city liaison to the Concord United Committee. City Council established the committee in February to examine racial inequities within city departments, programs, policies and procedures. The committee is charged with reporting back to Council on its findings and recommendations within one year. During the May 13 council meeting, City Council unanimously approved the 24 individuals who will serve on the committee.
“Emma comes to Concord with extensive knowledge and a passion for equal access and opportunity for all persons,” said Payne. “I am excited to welcome her to Team Concord where she will be a crucial leader for our internal diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts, as well as enhancing the city’s partnership with our community through the Concord United Committee.”
Prior to joining the City of Concord, Sellers served as Director of Multicultural Affairs at Lenoir-Rhyne University. During her ten-year tenure as director, she worked with all divisions, across three campuses, to reach the university’s DEI goals. Sellers was instrumental in increasing the university’s recruitment and retention of minority faculty, staff, and students. Among her many professional accomplishments, Sellers is credited with creating inclusive classroom curriculum and establishing new DEI committees to review internal policies and ensure inclusive practices. She was named one of Greater Hickory Metro’s “Top 20 Under 40” and worked closely with community partners to develop new relationships between the university and underserved populations.
Sellers is originally from a farm community in South Carolina, and currently resides in Charlotte, NC with her two-year-old St. Bernard named Sir Winston.
