Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools to host COVID-19 vaccine clinics for students age 12-15 this weekend
By WBTV Web Staff | May 19, 2021 at 6:12 AM EDT - Updated May 19 at 6:12 AM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Seven Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will host COVID-19 vaccine clinics for students age 12 to 15 years old this weekend.

The community effort involves Atrium Health, Novant Health, the county health department and StarMed, among others.

All the clinics have a walk-in option, or you can schedule an appointment through the provider for that site. They clinics begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, except for South Mecklenburg High, which opens an hour earlier.

Pfizer is the only COVID-19 vaccine authorized for emergency use for those age 12 to 15.

Of the more than 10,000 doses administered last week, 39-percent were for kids between 12 and 17 years old, according to health leaders.

Here is a list of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools vaccination events happening this Saturday, May 22:

