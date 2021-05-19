Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools to host COVID-19 vaccine clinics for students age 12-15 this weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Seven Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will host COVID-19 vaccine clinics for students age 12 to 15 years old this weekend.
The community effort involves Atrium Health, Novant Health, the county health department and StarMed, among others.
All the clinics have a walk-in option, or you can schedule an appointment through the provider for that site. They clinics begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, except for South Mecklenburg High, which opens an hour earlier.
Pfizer is the only COVID-19 vaccine authorized for emergency use for those age 12 to 15.
Of the more than 10,000 doses administered last week, 39-percent were for kids between 12 and 17 years old, according to health leaders.
Here is a list of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools vaccination events happening this Saturday, May 22:
- Windsor Park Elementary School, 3910 Sudbury Road, 9 a.m. - 11:40 a.m. | Walk-in or schedule online with partner Atrium Health
- Rocky River High School, 10505 Clear Creek Commerce Drive, Mint Hill, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. | Walk-in or schedule online with partner Charlotte Community Health Clinic
- McClintock Middle School, 1925 Rama Road, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. | Walk-in or schedule online with partner Novant Health
- Phillip O. Berry Academy of Technology, 1430 Alleghany Street, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. | Walk-in or schedule online with Mecklenburg County Public Health
- JT Williams Montessori School, 2400 Carmine Street, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. | Walk-in
- Hopewell High School, 11530 Beatties Ford Road, Huntersville, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. | Walk-in or schedule online with partner StarMed Healthcare
- South Mecklenburg High School, 8900 Park Road, 8 a.m. - 3 p.m. | Walk-in or schedule online with partner VaxClinic
Click here for other clinics providing the Pfizer vaccine.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.