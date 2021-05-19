Charlotte 49ers baseball is in the midst of a special season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - What a special season it has been thus far for Charlotte 49ers baseball.
“It’s a special group and it has been a special group since our first meeting all the way back in September,” said Niners head coach Robert Woodard.
Charlotte is currently 37-16, ranked 18th in the nation, and this past Saturday, wrapped up the Conference USA regular season conference title for the first time since 2013.
Not bad for a program that wasn’t expected to be this good... according to the “experts”. What a great feeling to defy the odds.
“It was great considering we were projected to not even make the tournament and then by the end of the season, being the first seed in the conference is just a great accomplishment,” said 49ers infielder Austin Knight.
“I thought back to that opening team meeting and we couldn’t even meet inside,” said coach as the country was in the grips of a pandemic. “We had to be outside on the field sitting in desks spread out. Just thinking about how far we have come. They’ve done something that can never be taken away from us which is the 2021 regular season Conference USA championship, but the real challenges are yet to come and we understand that.”
The Niners are playing so well that they are 1 of 20 teams in the running to host a possible NCAA regional.
As good as things are going, coach Woodard says the best is yet to come for this team because quite frankly, they haven’t even played their best baseball.
“At no point this season have we finished a game that I have felt that we have peaked,” said coach. “So I don’t know the limit of this team. We haven’t seen it yet. The longer that we get to play, the more opportunities we have to find that limit. So, we’ll find out.”
“As of right now, we aren’t fulling clicking on all cylinders and we’re still winning baseball games and finding ways to win,” said Knight. “Once the whole team clicks at one point, we could be really dangerous in the postseason.”
The C-USA Tournament is next week, but before that, the Niners have one more homestand starting Thursday when they will host UNC Wilmington. The last chance for Niner Nation to see their team play on campus this season and for the first time, there is no attendance capacity.
“It would be great to get everyone to come out and pack the Hayes this weekend,” said Knight. “Give us all the adrenaline we need as a team and get us where we want to go with all the good vibes. Having this whole place packed at full capacity would be great.”
Game one of their series with UNCW is Thursday at 6 p.m. at Hayes Stadium on the campus of UNC Charlotte.
