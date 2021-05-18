VIDEO: 55+ shots fired during melee near club in uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say more than 50 shots were fired outside of a club in uptown Charlotte early Monday morning.
One person was hurt and multiple cars and buildings were struck by gunfire.
The shooting happened just before 2:30 a.m. in a business parking lot near the Babylon Hookah Lounge on College Street near E. Stonewall Street.
That victim, whose name has not been released, was still recovering in the hospital as of Tuesday afternoon.
During a press conference Tuesday, police said they believe more than 55 rounds were fired during the incident.
The shooting prompted a police chase near The Plaza where five men were eventually arrested.
Investigators say a group of people in two vehicles - a dark-colored Mazda CX-5 and a white Honda Accord - are responsible for the shooting. They say the group hopped out of those cars in the parking lot and fired at least 55 rounds in a 10-second period before leaving the area.
The investigation determined several handguns were used as well as an AK-47
Police said with all the bullets in the air at the same time this could have been much worse.
“We are very fortunate that we did not have a mass shooting,” said one CMPD officer.
Police believe this all started with a prior argument between the parties that spilled out to the parking lot behind the Babylon Hookah Lounge.
Police released a video of the incident Tuesday:
The police chase ended along Pegram Street in east Charlotte.
Five men jumped out and made a break for it but were quickly rounded up by canine units.
Officers then located a nine-millimeter pistol inside the car with an extended magazine and an AK-47 long rifle.
Of those five who were caught, only two were charged with unrelated crimes.
Damajae Williams had a warrant for shooting into an occupied building and Mudullahi Mohamed for possessing stolen property.
The Hookah Lounge remained closed and no one inside wanted to talk.
However, WBTV spoke with John Collins who is a security consultant with the lounge.
“We’ve partnered with the Charlotte police and their community coordinators to prevent this violence from occurring in and around that area any longer,” Collins said.
And the police would like to see that happen.
“Trying to rectify a disagreement or beef in a very busy parking lot with multiple weapons at two o’clock in the morning is certainly not the answer,” said Maj. Koch with the CMPD.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.