VIDEO: CMPD looking for people who fired 55+ rounds near club in uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are asking for the public’s help after one person was hurt and multiple cars and buildings were struck during a shooting in uptown Charlotte early Monday morning.
The shooting happened just before 2:30 a.m. in a business parking lot near the Babylon Hookah Lounge on College Street near E. Stonewall Street. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say one person was injured in the shooting.
That victim, whose name has not been released, was still recovering in the hospital as of Tuesday afternoon.
During a press conference Tuesday, police said they believe more than 55 rounds were fired during the incident. They are asking for the public’s help identifying the shooters.
Investigators say a group of people in two vehicles - a dark-colored Mazda CX-5 and a white Honda Accord - are responsible for the shooting. They say the group hopped out of those cars in the parking lot and fired at least 55 rounds in a 10-second period before leaving the area.
Police released a video of the incident Tuesday:
“We are very fortunate we did not have a mass shooting, multiple individuals struck,” CMPD said.
Officials are asking anyone who knows the people responsible or recognizes the vehicles to step forward.
Anyone with any information about the case should immediately call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
