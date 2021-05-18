Temperatures going up!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) -If you like the heat, you’re in luck!
This is what we are tracking today:
- Rain chances remain low
- 80s through the week
- 90s by the weekend
There’s a big high-pressure system parked over us... and it is quite content to stay there for a while.
Because of that, rain chances will be close to zero for the rest of the week and there’s only a 10 percent chance over the weekend.
We aren’t in bad shape now - but we could be if we don’t start to pick up rain over the next few weeks.
Temperatures will be headed back to the low 80s on Wednesday.
Then we’ll be in the mid to 80s on Thursday. No big deal there.
We’ll be in the upper 80s by Friday. That, you might start to notice.
The heating doesn’t stop there.
The weekend will bring temperatures in the low 90s.
The humidity will also start to creep up a little.
While rain isn’t likely to stand in your way, you might want to factor in the temperatures for your outdoor plans.
The 90s stretch into next week. We could climb to the mid-90s by midweek.
The mountains will be the lucky ones. You will see temperatures in the low to mid-70s for the rest of the week.
Then you’ll top out in the upper 70s over the weekend.
Make it a great evening!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
