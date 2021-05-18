The Splash Pad at Village Park in Kannapolis is opening soon

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Village Park Splash Pad will open on Saturday, May 29. The Splash Pad hours are Monday – Saturday, from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m., and Sunday, from noon – 6 p.m. (Open noon – 6 p.m. on Memorial Day, May 31). Village Park is located at 700 West C Street. Admission is $1.50.
The City of Kannapolis Parks and Recreation staff will follow best practices regarding COVID-19 precautions such as cleaning and sanitizing the splash pad. It is a “play at your own risk” facility. The CDC recommends that anyone who has not been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 when not in the water play areas should continue to wear a mask and maintain social distance.
Limited seating will be provided; parents/guardians may bring their own chairs.
Boomer’s Splash Zone at Atrium Health Ballpark is open every day. This splash pad is self-operated by children playing in the splash pad. There is no admission fee.
The Rotary Train Express is closed for repairs but is expected to open early this summer.
