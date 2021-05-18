Silver Alert issued for missing Concord woman

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - A 29-year-old woman is missing in Concord and there is concern for her safety.
Obrona Gena McKinley was last seen around 11 p.m. Saturday on Concord Chase Circle in Concord, police say. McKinley told family she was taking the trash out and never returned home.
McKinley has a cognitive disability, according to her family. The missing 29-year-old is described as being around 4′09″ and 190 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink, white and gray T-shirt, sweat pants and black and pink sneakers.
Anyone with information on McKinley’s whereabouts is asked to contact 911 or the Concord Police Department at 704-920-5000.
