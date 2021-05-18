Sheriff: Teen escapes after being kidnapped, repeatedly beaten by boyfriend

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies say a 16-year-old girl managed to escape from her boyfriend who had kidnapped and repeatedly beat her on Sunday afternoon.
According to the report, Jeffrey Lamont Wallace, 18, of Kannapolis, met his girlfriend on Sunday. The two had argued before and there had been a 50-B order taken out on Wallace that was intended to prohibit him from being with the girl.
On Sunday there was another argument that turned violent. Wallace allegedly made the girl get into his car then took her phone. As she tried to get out, he drove off, yelling at her and striking her. Wallace drove to a convenience store parking lot in Kannapolis and reportedly pulled her hair and punched her in the face.
Wallace then drove to the parking lot of the Christian Fellowship Church in Kannapolis. There he allegedly slammed her face into the steering wheel. A man in the parking lot saw what was happening and told Wallace to stop, then tried to help the girl. Wallace sped off with the girl still in the car.
At Lane Street and I-85, Wallace is said to have stopped the car and began choking the girl, telling her that he would kill her and throw her body into the woods. He then slammed her head into the window and continued to punch her.
Wallace drove north on I-85 and ended up at the Webb Road Flea Market. The report indicates that several people in the parking lot saw the girl in distress. Wallace allegedly grabbed the girl’s head and pushed it down into his lap as he tried to leave the flea market. Due to a long line of cars, Wallace could not get out of the parking lot.
The girl managed to get out of the car while at the flea market. She approached a woman there and asked for help.
Wallace was arrested by Rowan County Sheriff’s deputies. He was charged with kidnapping, assault by strangulation, assault on female, communicating threats, larceny, and violation of a 50-B protective order. Bond was set at $115,000.
