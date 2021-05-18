Salisbury Police announce promotion

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Salisbury Police Sgt. Corey J. Brooks has been promoted to lieutenant, according to a new release from the City of Salisbury.
Brooks has more than 20 years of experience in law enforcement, beginning his career with the East Spencer Police Department. He was hired by the Salisbury Police Department (SPD) in 2001 as a patrol officer, and continued to rise through the ranks. His previous responsibilities included supervision of the patrol division, training, and recruitment. He most recently served as a sergeant in the criminal investigations/violent crimes unit.
In addition to his standard duties as a SPD officer, Brooks is the commander of the SPD Honor Guard, a Verbal Judo (effective verbal communication) instructor, a member of the 2020 NC Homicide Investigator Association, and a graduate of the N.C. Crisis Intervention Team program training.
“I am honored to be able to continue my career with the Salisbury Police Department as a lieutenant,” said Brooks. “When I first arrived in Salisbury to attend Livingstone College, I fell in love with the community and its residents. The city of Salisbury has afforded me both the opportunity to advance my career, and protect and serve those who welcomed me here with open arms.”
Brooks received a number of accolades throughout his tenure, including the City of Salisbury Keys to Excellence Bronze Award, Salisbury Police Veteran Officer of the Year, the 2016 Blue Line Brother Hood Award, and the Lions Club Salisbury Police Veteran of the Year award.
A Sumpter, S.C. native, Brooks holds a criminal justice degree from Livingstone College, and an Advanced Law Enforcement Certificate from the N.C. Department of Justice. Brooks is a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.
