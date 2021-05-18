Rowan-Cabarrus Community College to celebrate second drive-through graduation

The event will honor students completing one of the College’s transfer degree programs (Associate in Arts, Associate in Fine Arts in Visual Arts, Associate in Engineering or Associate in Science) and the Associate in General Education, as well as those eligible for specific program diplomas and certificates, and those who have completed high school equivalency or adult high school requirements. Students from the Spring 2021 and Summer 2021 semesters are invited to participate. Media representatives are invited to cover the ceremony.