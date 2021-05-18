Rowan-Cabarrus Community College to celebrate second drive-through graduation

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - More than 730 graduates will receive associate degrees, diplomas and certificates that were earned during the Spring 2021 and Summer 2021 academic terms on May 21, 2021. To celebrate these graduates, Rowan-Cabarrus Community College will hold its second drive-through graduation ceremony at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, May 21 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway. Over 350 graduates are expected to participate in the ceremony.
The event will honor students completing one of the College’s transfer degree programs (Associate in Arts, Associate in Fine Arts in Visual Arts, Associate in Engineering or Associate in Science) and the Associate in General Education, as well as those eligible for specific program diplomas and certificates, and those who have completed high school equivalency or adult high school requirements. Students from the Spring 2021 and Summer 2021 semesters are invited to participate. Media representatives are invited to cover the ceremony.
Students will wear their caps, gowns and honorary regalia and may have family and friends join them in their cars as they drive through to receive their diplomas with COVID-19 protocols, including face masks, in place.
The ceremony will be projected on the Speedway’s huge HD video board, which is 200 feet wide and 80 feet tall. Graduates and their guests will be able to tune their FM radio and hear the ceremony in their cars.
While each graduate is limited to one car, family and friends may join in the celebration as the ceremonies are streamed live on //www.rccc.edu/grad2021.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.