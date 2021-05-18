Roads still being fixed, campground still closed six months after deadly flooding in Alexander County

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Department of Transportation crews will likely be working to fix flood damage in Alexander County until the end of the year and possibly into 2022.
The biggest job is the bridge across Cheatham Ford Road.
The flood washed the old one away and a new one will be built there.
Officials, though, say the infrastructure damage was not the biggest hit from the floods.
Six people lost their lives, including five who were swept away at the Hiddenite Family Campground.
“It came up fast, " said Kevin Barrieault, who found himself trapped in his camper.
He and his daughter swam for safety and both survived.
The campground has still not reopened since that day.
Owner Jim Korte said he is working toward that end.
“We’d really like to get it going,” he said.
One issue is that the campground was built before county zoning laws were passed.
Because the campground has been shut down, it now would need to comply with zoning laws to reopen.
It could mean expensive engineering studies and more need to be done.
The family says it has hired an attorney to look into it. County officials say the staff has had discussions with the owners but no permits have been issued so far.
Korte said he wants to reopen for all the campers who have urged him to do so, but he will never forget the lives that were lost that night.
A small memorial has been set up at one end of the campground and the family hopes to keep it there even if they reopen.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.