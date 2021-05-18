Proposed Cabarrus County budget addresses education, workforce

As part of the Government 101 education series, the County will host two programs that introduce the public to the budget process and key details of the FY22 budget. The first is a virtual session set for June 1 from 6:30 to 8 p.m., and will provide a general budget overview. The second in-person session is Friday, June 4 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. This session includes the overview plus presentations and demonstrations on how the budget works. Participants will also have an opportunity to participate in open discussions with County management and Commissioners. To register for either Government 101 session, call 704-920-2336 or email outreach@cabarruscounty.us.