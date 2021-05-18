Pedestrian struck and injured by Salisbury Police officer responding to call

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A pedestrian was struck and injured by a Salisbury Police officer as he was driving to a call on Tuesday.
According to the police, it happened on Tuesday morning just after 1 a.m.
Officer B.W. Jones was traveling eastbound on Old Concord Road, responding to an attempted suicide call, when he struck the pedestrian.
The pedestrian, who has not been identified and next of kin has not been notified, was transported to Wake Forest Baptist Health Hospital for treatment. His condition is serious. The officer was not hurt.
The State Highway Patrol (SHP) was called to investigate.
Police say the involved officer was taken for a drug and alcohol screening as is standard practice when an officer is involved in a crash.
SHP will complete the wreck investigation for any criminal charges, while Salisbury Police will complete an internal review to ensure no policy violations occurred.
Officer Jones was hired in May 2018, assigned to Baker Team. The officer has no prior accidents or disciplinary issues.
