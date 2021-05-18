New corporate business park coming to Concord

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Fortius Capital Partners has announced plans to develop a new corporate business park at the corner of Pitts School Road and Weddington Road in Concord, according to a press release from the Cabarrus EDC.
The Springs Business Park will be a premier small-bay industrial project located approximately one mile from I-85, allowing it to serve the growing demand for business space ranging from 2,000 to 10,000 square-feet in that part of the Charlotte region.
The Concord-based development firm plans to begin construction on the first phase of the project in Summer 2021. Phase I will consist of three buildings totaling 72,900 square feet. The second phase will consist of a single, 46,500 square-foot building. Once the project is constructed, Springs Business Park will total 119,400 square-feet across four buildings.
“We are excited by the opportunities presented by The Springs Business Park project,” said City of Concord Mayor Bill Dusch. “The ability to serve small to medium sized industrial companies, as well as serving as a business incubator, makes this a unique addition to our growing city and county.”
“Cabarrus County is more than a location—it’s a place where people and quality of life are valued,” said Cabarrus County Board of Commissioners Chair Steve Morris. “Because of that, strategic developers, like those behind The Springs Business Park, will benefit from their investment for years to come.”
With challenges posed by the pandemic, Fortius is appreciative of the county and city officials who have encouraged and supported the project, and who share the commitment to attract quality jobs and businesses to this market.
The Springs Business Park will comprise of high-quality materials and design, including masonry on all sides and glass storefronts that will provide abundant natural light. Once constructed, New Branch Real Estate Advisors, based in Concord, will handle leasing and property management for the business park.
For more information about The Springs Business Park, visit the Fortius Capital Partners website at fortiuscapitalpartners.com.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.