Lewisville schools to be on ‘lockout’ status as search continues for ‘armed and extremely dangerous’ man

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A massive search is underway for an armed man accused of shooting at deputies during a chase in Chester County.
Deputies say an “armed and dangerous man” is on the run after leading law enforcement officers on a chase while shooting at them.
The Chester County Sheriff’s Office says they will continue to search through the night in the Fishing Creek area of Highway 9.
Deputies are asking residents in the area near Highway 9 and Sloan Road in Richburg to lock their doors and to call 911 if they see any suspicious activity. All Chester County Schools were also put on a two-hour delay Tuesday morning because of the situation.
Later on, officials said there was a recent sighting of the suspect in the Britt Lane and Ligon Road area of Richburg.
Law enforcement says it will continue to search and have a continued presence in the Lewisville area.
The Chester County Schools will operate on a regular schedule Wednesday.
“The district has been in regular contact with law enforcement officials this evening,” the district said Tuesday. “Based on the latest information, they feel strongly that all Chester County Schools will be able to operate on a regular schedule tomorrow. We have also been advised of a continued law enforcement presence in the Lewisville area, however, we do not anticipate major interference with normal school activities.”
The Lewisville schools will operate on “lockout” status for Wednesday which means all students and staff will remain inside during the school day.
“Please know that our decisions are made based on the district’s priority to ensure that students and staff are safe in our schools,” the district said. “We will communicate updates to everyone throughout the day as needed.”
“This is an active scene and a dangerous scene,” deputies say.
The incident began around 11 p.m. Monday in the parking lot of a closed Bojangles’ on Edgeland Road at Highway 9 in Richburg, where deputies attempted to pull over a suspicious vehicle. A chase began when the car failed to stop. The chase lasted between 20 and 30 miles.
“Throughout the chase, the driver of the vehicle fired multiple shots at deputies, striking at least 2 vehicles,” the Chester County Sheriff’s Office says.
The passenger in the car, who deputies say is considered “armed and dangerous” has been identified by deputies as 26-year-old Tyler D. Terry.
“He fired multiple shots at my deputies,” the Chester County Sheriff said.
Photos shared by the sheriff show a bullet hole in a deputy’s vehicle.
The chase traveled from Highway 9 into Chester and from Highway 72 into York County, then down Highway 901 and back into Chester County. The car later crashed on Highway 9 between Sloan Road and Lewisville High School.
Deputies say a woman, identified only as the driver, is in custody but they are searching for the armed man in a wooded area.
“Due to police activity on Highway 9 near the Lewisville area, all Chester County Schools will be on a 2-hour delay this morning,” Chester County Schools tweeted, asking parents to monitor the districts social media pages for updates.
“Citizens in the area are encouraged to remain vigilant as the suspect is believed to be armed and dangerous,” deputies say.
The Chester County sheriff emphasized the seriousness of the situation and how close deputies came to being killed or seriously hurt.
“We’re going to be out here until we’ve exhausted all leads,” the sheriff said.
Terry is facing charges of attempted murder. The woman in custody faces a charge of failure to stop for blue lights.
