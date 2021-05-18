Group to protest treatment of Georgia woman in 2019 traffic stop in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A local group plans to protest the way a Georgia woman was treated during a traffic stop on I-85 in Rowan County in 2019. Stephanie Bottom says a Rowan County deputy and two Salisbury police officers violently pulled her from her SUV and caused damage to her arm.
The group Women for Community Justice says it will hold a peaceful protest on Saturday, May 22, at 11:30 in downtown Salisbury at 232 N. Main St.
“I am exhausted with seeing Black bodies abused, tortured and sometimes killed by police officers for minor traffic infractions or other incidents that should not end in death.” said Rev. Dr. Regina Dancy.
According to a news release, the protest is in response to the “excessive use of force and lack of accountability recently revealed through Ms. Stephanie Bottom’s lawsuit against the City of Salisbury for the excessive use of force by local law enforcement officers in 2019.” WCJ states that “without any police accountability, Black people, and other people of color are left vulnerable and targeted by those sworn to serve and protect them.”
“How many more Black and Brown people are going to be hurt or killed by the officers who have sworn to protect us?” said Dr. Jackie Miller.
“We need law enforcement to serve and protect. Law enforcement officers and sheriff’s deputies are held to a certain standard and they should live up to that standard,” said Gemale Black, president of the Salisbury-Rowan chapter of the NAACP.
The incident occurred at 8:16 p.m. on May 30 near mile marker 74 on Interstate 85 in Rowan County.
Bottom admits that she was speeding in her SUV while traveling to a funeral. She says she did not initially realize that officers were trying to stop her because she was playing loud music in the car. She says once she did realize officers wanted her to stop, she tried to find a safe place to pull over. After some time, officers deployed spike strips to stop Bottom’s SUV.
A narrative of the event from the Rowan Sheriff’s Office said that deputies and police followed Bottom for 14 miles before stopping her.
Pictures that were included as exhibits in the lawsuit appear to show parts of the encounter, including a deputy approaching Bottom’s SUV with a gun drawn, the hand of an officer grabbing Bottom’s arm and then a handful of her hair, and then putting Bottom on the ground.
“I was shaking in fear,” Bottom said in an interview with the Charlotte Observer. “I was getting ready to die. When they grabbed me and threw me to the ground, that’s when the real terror struck me that I was going to die.”
Bottom, now 68, pleaded guilty to failing to heed blue lights. Charges for speeding and resisting arrest were dismissed.
The group planning the protest is demanding accountability, saying that “excessive use of force must be summarily rejected and reprimanded and there must be Civilian/Citizen oversight.” They also want transparency that would include “sharing of information, demonstration of accountability when force is used, recruiting and hiring that reflects the diversity of the community they serve.”
Bottom filed a federal lawsuit last month, saying “the officers from the Salisbury Police Department and Rowan County Sheriff’s office used excessive force, in violation of the U.S. Constitution.”
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.