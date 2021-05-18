GRAPHIC: Police make arrest after severely malnourished dog dropped off at Horry County Animal Care Center

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police have made an arrest after a dog that was just skin and bones was dropped off at the animal care center last week.
The Horry County Animal Care Center released pictures of the dog last week in order to help in the investigation. We want to warn you the pictures are graphic.
**WARNING: Pictures provided of malnourished dog are graphic**
A police report shows a woman dropped off the dog on Thursday at the animal care center.
“It was a young dirty yellow in color lab with all its ribs showing and hip bones protruding. The dog appeared weak and could barely stand,” according to the police report.
The woman told officers the dog was not hers and was dropped off by a friend about two weeks prior. She said she tried to care for the dog and was feeding it but didn’t have the money to take it to a vet, and her landlord would not allow her to have dogs.
The report shows she provided information about the suspects involved in the case.
Jail records show that William Gaston was arrested Tuesday morning and charged with ill-treatment of animals.
Meanwhile, vet techs determined the dog is about three years old and is a lab mix. He has been given the name “Remo” which roughly means “strong one.” Staff said that Remo is fairing a little bit better since arriving to their facility.
The Horry County Animal Care Center has received dozens of messages from people asking for updates and how they can help.
The shelter has an Amazon Wish List and they have added food specifically for malnourished dogs, as well as sweaters to keep him warm.
