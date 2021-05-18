Good Question: Can you donate blood after receiving COVID-19 vaccination?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Can you donate blood if you have gotten your COVID-19 vaccination?
Good Question.
The American Red Cross says it has been getting questions like this, and it really needs more donors after a low turnout last month.
The American Red Cross says yes, you can donate if you’ve been vaccinated.
However, you must know which vaccine you got.
On top of that, you just need to feel healthy, so you can’t have side effects from the shot and you can’t have symptoms of COVID-19.
There’s no waiting period between when you get your shot and when you can go give blood.
There is one exception.
If you don’t know what vaccine you got, or you get vaccinated as part of a clinical trial for a vaccine that’s not authorized in the U.S., you just need to wait two weeks after your shot before you can donate.
