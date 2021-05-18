Good news about Hunter syndrome trial, and Charlotte 7yo, Finn Muedder

To those who don’t recognize Finn Muedder, this now 7-year-old is a longtime one of our #MollysKids. We were Facebook live in his living room in 2017 (here >> http://tinyurl.com/FinnMollyFBLive) when Finn, his mom, dad, and two siblings were just starting out on their loooooooong journey with their son’s unique illness. Finn is one of about 500 boys in the United States who lives with Hunter syndrome. His family—as we talked about in that Facebook live as they were just kicking off fundraising—worked tirelessly to raise $2.5-million for a gene therapy trial.