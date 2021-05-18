COVID-19 restrictions lifted for Rowan Chamber event

Chandler is a career place marketing strategist. With over 20 years experience in strategic planning and brand development for local, regional and national brands, his emphasis is connected to the branding and marketing of cities, counties, downtowns, and regions. Chandler has been a part of over 100 place marketing projects in over 25 different states. Chandler started in the world of marketing and branding through stints at traditional branding and advertising agencies working on classic national packaged goods brands. His time and interest turned to the branding and marketing of places fifteen years ago and he’s never looked back. The company has worked with over 50 communities in the past eight years including Rowan County.