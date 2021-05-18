COVID-19 restrictions lifted for Rowan Chamber event

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - With Gov. Cooper’s gathering restriction lifted, the Rowan Chamber would like to invite everyone to attend this week’s event in person. Steve Chandler, Chandlerthinks, will be the keynote speaker at the Power In Partnership (PIP) and Leadership Rowan Graduation on Thurs., May 20, 7:30 a.m. at the NC Transportation Museum in Spencer.
The May PIP will be sponsored by Duke Energy and co-presented by the Chamber, Rowan Tourism Development Authority and Rowan EDC. Chanderthinks is the agency that developed the “Be An Original” campaign and he’ll share recent survey results on how far we’ve come in improving our community image.
Chandler is a career place marketing strategist. With over 20 years experience in strategic planning and brand development for local, regional and national brands, his emphasis is connected to the branding and marketing of cities, counties, downtowns, and regions. Chandler has been a part of over 100 place marketing projects in over 25 different states. Chandler started in the world of marketing and branding through stints at traditional branding and advertising agencies working on classic national packaged goods brands. His time and interest turned to the branding and marketing of places fifteen years ago and he’s never looked back. The company has worked with over 50 communities in the past eight years including Rowan County.
If you are not a Power Card holder, individual reservations are welcome; however, the reservation deadline is Tues., May 18 by 5 p.m. Breakfast will be provided and the cost is $15 for members and $25 for non-members.
The Chamber will take a break in the summer and resume the PIP series in Sept. 2021. The popular Power Card discounted frequent attender program will be available for the Sept. 2021 – May 2022 PIP series and speakers will be announced soon. Contact the Chamber for information on reservations at 704.633.4221 or info@rowanchamber.com
