Concord Fire Department receives thank you donation from Razzoo’s Cajun Cafe

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - From Razzoo’s Cajun Cafe: Razzoo’s Cajun Cafe has always been a community favorite, and the business couldn’t be more grateful to the Concord Fire Department for saving its Concord location in light of the recent fire.
Due to the efforts of brave first responders, the fire was controlled quickly with minor damages, leaving the Razzoo’s with the ability to continue operations and serve the community with the great cajun food we all love.
To honor the Concord Fire Department for their quick response and heroic efforts, Razzoo’s Cajun Cafe hosted two days of thanks in which fire fighters received a free meal and 15% of sales were donated to the Concord Fire Department.
Razzoo’s donated a total of $1,500 to the fire department.
