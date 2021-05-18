Commissioners recognize Emergency Services Week in Rowan

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - During its meeting on Monday night, the Rowan County Board of Commissioners adopted a proclamation recognizing May 16-22 as Emergency Medical Services Week.
EMS Week is a time when the community can celebrate first responders, paramedics, emergency medical dispatchers, firefighters, police officers, educators, administrators, and more.
Nationally, EMS Week is May 16-21. In 1974, President Gerald Ford authorized EMS Week to celebrate EMS practitioners and the important work they do in the nation’s communities. This year’s theme is This Is EMS: Caring for Our Communities.
