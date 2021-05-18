Chester County residents asked to lock doors as deputies search for armed man

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A search is underway for an armed man accused of shooting at deputies during a chase in Chester County early overnight.
Deputies are asking Chester County residents in the area near Highway 9 and Sloan Road in Richburg to lock their doors and call 911 if they see any suspicious activity. All Chester County Schools were also put on a two-hour delay because of the situation.
“This is an active scene and a dangerous scene,” deputies say.
The incident began around 11 p.m. near a Bojangles’ on Edgeland Road and Highway 9 in Richburg, where deputies attempted to pull a car over. A chase began when the car failed to stop.
“Throughout the chase, the driver of the vehicle fired multiple shots at deputies, striking at least 2 vehicles,” the Chester County Sheriff’s Office says.
The chase traveled from Highway 9 into Chester and from Highway 72 into York County, then down Highway 901 and back into Chester County. The car later crashed on Highway 9 between Sloan Road and Lewisville High School.
Deputies say a woman is in custody but they are searching for the armed man in a wooded area.
“Due to police activity on Highway 9 near the Lewisville area, all Chester County Schools will be on a 2-hour delay this morning,” Chester County Schools tweeted, asking parents to monitor the districts social media pages for updates.
