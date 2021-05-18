Catawba College award-winning graduate from Kenya wants to help his country

Graduation Day is bittersweet. He heard the college president call out the parents of the graduates, thanking them, and he knows that his mom was watching the ceremony on a live feed back home in Kenya. He is missing his family, especially his dad who passed away in October 2020 of a heart attack, before seeing Alberto reach this part of his dream. “He inspired me to continue, to take care of the family, and to fill the gap that he left behind,” he says. He dedicated the Whitener Award in memory of his dad. He grew up watching nature films on TV and learning about wildlife and the environment with his dad.