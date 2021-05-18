Businesses prepare for partial lane closures on Charlotte’s busy Central Avenue

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - If you live, work or shop in the Plaza Midwood area, get ready to pay attention.
A City of Charlotte storm drainage project will reduce traffic flow on Central Avenue, between Iris Drive and Nandina Street starting on May 20. Construction will take place during the day. All lanes are expected to be fully operational by early 2022.
Businesses are worried the traffic and confusion could cause them to lose out on customers.
“It’s not a positive, it’s not great, it’s not something you ask for,” said Scotty Kent, the director of marketing for Pinhouse directly on Central Avenue.
The project doesn’t officially start until Thursday but some work was already being done on Tuesday.
There are also several other private construction projects happening in the same area on Central.
“Construction’s really out of our control, there’s nothing we can do about it,” Kent said.
The team at Pinhouse says it’s just another way for them to practice their skills at adapting.
“It’s been construction, it’s been COVID, it’s been something constantly. People do a good job finding us, they know where we’re at. They like the beer and they show up,” Kent said.
Businesses on wheels, like food trucks, are feeling the road pain too.
“It’s difficult to move that big thing around, the construction does make it somewhat difficult,” said Tigo “Monty” Faulkner.
He works with Rome’s Vegan Burgers, a staple in the Plaza Midwood community since it’s the neighborhood where they started its huge following. But they say the construction might make them move again.
“If this been going on until January, at some point that might affect our decision in parking in the Plaza Midwood area as a whole. But I guess we’ll see,” he said.
The Lyon Court Storm Drainage Improvement Project is currently in the construction phase and will help reduce street and structure flooding in the area upon completion.
