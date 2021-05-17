Union County road to close for tree removal

By WBTV Web Staff | May 17, 2021 at 10:17 AM EDT - Updated May 17 at 11:31 AM

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A road in Union County is expected to close this week and traffic backups in the area are expected.

A section of Pleasant Plains Road will close between Potter Road and Old Monroe Road between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation plans to remove several trees hanging over the road and interfering with power lines.

Crews say a detour will be posted along Potter Road and Old Monroe Road. Flaggers will also be at both ends of the closure.

