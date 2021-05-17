Two inmates enjoy about 20 minutes of freedom after running from Rowan jail

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two men who took advantage of a briefly opened garage door at the Rowan County Detention Center enjoyed about 20 minutes of freedom before being caught.
According to the report at the Rowan Sheriff’s Office, Dillon Leon Thomas, 24, and Freddy Dewayne Gentry, 34, ran from a roll up door on the Liberty Street side of the jail at around 6:00 am on Thursday morning. The door had opened to allow a delivery van to come inside.
The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office and Salisbury Police Department used a K-9 to track the men to bushes outside of a home in the 300 block of N. Fulton Street.
Both men were charged Thursday with escaping from a county confinement facility and returned to jail.
Gentry was in jail on charges from April when he allegedly used a stolen scooter to take police and deputies on a 90-minute chase from Salisbury to Kannapolis. He was wanted then on other outstanding warrants. His total bond on all charges is $100,000.
Thomas was in jail, charged with possession of methamphetamine, failing to appear in court and a probation violation. His total bond is now $65,000.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.