Three things to consider before doing an engine swap

Are you thinking about swapping out your old engine for a newer, more updated version to really amplify your N Charlotte Toyota’s performance? It’s no easy feat, and even if you’re an expert at what goes on under the hood, it’s not a decision to make lightly Doing an engine swap requires a fair amount of time, sweat equity, and possibly even money, depending on your car and the type of engine you’re swapping.
Why would you do an engine swap?
When you perform an engine swap on your N Charlotte Toyota, it’s exactly what it sounds like. You’re literally removing the old car engine; you disconnect all the hoses, cables, and mounting pieces and remove the engine from the engine bay so you can drop a new one into its place.
Drivers do this for various reasons; sometimes their old engine has died or has major issues and needs to be replaced, or sometimes they want to upgrade to something that offers better performance features. Some drivers may be doing a project car, like restoring a classic. Whatever your reason, we’re here to help. Check out this quick list of things to consider before you do an engine swap.
#1: Engine wiring
While older engines definitely had electrical and wiring components, newer engines rely a lot more heavily on both to get the job done. Be sure to keep careful track of your engine’s wired connections before ripping everything apart, and keep in mind that you may have to alter or modify things when you install the new engine.
#2: Cooling system
Your cooling system is critical to performance - it’s what keeps your engine from overheating when you hit the road. When you do an engine swap, you’ll likely have to either change or tweak the existing cooling system to ensure the new engine stays the temperature it should.
#3: Oil system
Your car can’t run without oil; oil is what keeps the engine cool and lubricated inside and without it, the engine would eventually overheat, parts would melt, and the whole thing would seize up and fail. Keep this in mind as you do your engine swap and know that you may have to make alterations to the oil system to accommodate the new engine.
Doing an engine swap is a great way to amplify your current car’s abilities or upgrade a car with issues that you don’t want to pay to replace. Just make sure you’ve taken the steps to research all that the swap will entail, even if you’re paying a mechanic to do the swap. That way you’re not caught unaware when you get behind the wheel again (or when you pay the bill).
