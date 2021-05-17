Summer-like heat enters the forecast this week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Intervals of clouds and sun with seasonal afternoon readings close to 80° are back in the forecast again today. The only new wrinkle is a small shower chance this afternoon, primarily over the mountains where highs are expected to top out in the mid 60s.
Partly cloudy and mild readings in the upper 50s to lower 60s are forecast tonight with a lingering shower risk in the mountains.
Tuesday and Wednesday will feature partial sunshine with afternoon high temperatures in the lower 80s and continued low rain chances outside of the High Country.
- Small shower risk Monday and Tuesday
- Seasonal temperatures through midweek
- First flirt with 90° arrives this weekend
The warming trend continues to build for Thursday and Friday, with afternoon readings in mid to upper 80s and plenty of sunshine to go around.
The weekend will likely bring our first jump into the lower 90s as a stubborn ridge of high pressure continues to build across the South. There’ll likely be enough humidity to go around as well, so a few pop-up afternoon/evening thundershowers appear to be a good bet.
The first fling with 90° later this week - arguably the unofficial start to the summer season - is actually right on target for the Piedmont, as this week typically brings the first 90° in Charlotte, based on records dating back to the 1870s.
The first official day of summer is on June 20th, 2021, which also happens to be Father’s Day.
Hope you have a great week!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
