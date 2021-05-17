School bus catches fire in Iredell Co., no students on board at time

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - No students were on board a school bus when it caught fire Monday afternoon, according to officials with the Iredell-Statesville School District.
The fire sparked around 3:52 p.m. on Jane Sowers Road after the driver’s route was complete and all students were off the bus. Officials say it was Bus 168 from Cloverleaf Elementary School.
School officials said the driver and bus monitor noticed smoke coming from the engine and pulled over as the fire ignited. The driver then tried to use a fire extinguisher to put out the flames, but was not successful.
“We are very fortunate that there were no children on this school bus,” stated spokesperson Boen Nutting. “The bus was quickly engulfed in flames. The N.C. Department of Public Instruction State Inspector is in route to Statesville now to inspect the bus.”
The school bus is a 72 passenger 2011 IC MaxxForce 7 that was last inspected on May 9 of this year, the dristrict said.
No further information has been released.
